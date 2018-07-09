Geekiest Show Ever 290 – A Short Hiatus

Mike does a solo show before we take a few weeks off for summer. He talks about the Moves app shut down, alternative apps, how to download your data and what you might be able to do with it after you do.
Export Moves data.
Gyroscope.
Importing Moves data to Gyroscope
Alternatives to Moves
How to map your Moves data
Instant
Arc
