Essential Apple Podcast 98: Warren buys all the things!

Recorded 29th July 2018

This week I am joined by Donny Yankellow (@rtteachr) and Warren Sklar (from the Mac to the Future Go Livecast) to discuss the news. We had an i9 “disaster” that wasn’t, and rumours that the T2 may be causing issues. But we think that was old news and a “storm in a teacup” and so we wander off into a variety of far more interesting things. Like the sales spike in Apple Watches, FitBark Dog Activity Trackers, Verizon’s VPN, and the AnyFont App for iOS.

Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter!

Also Essential Apple Podcast is now available on Spotify!

Listen to the show:

This and other episodes are available at:

iTunes | Overcast | Spotify | Google Play | Direct Download | RSS | Pinecast

Essential Apple Recommended Services:

33mail.com – Never give out your real email address online again.

Sudo – Get up to 9 free “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity.

ProtonMail – End to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?

ProtonVPN – a VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!

Fake Name Generator – So much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.

Pinecast – a fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.

Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.

On this week’s show:

DONNY YANKELLOW

On Twitter as @rtteachr

Donny’s Books

Donny’s Website

Donny on iBooks (Coming to the UK and Canada soon)

Donny’s Sticker Packs (US, UK, Canada)

Donny’s Junior Typer (US only)

WARREN SKLAR

Mac to the Future Go Facebook Group and also on YouTube

APPLE

i9 “much ado about nothing” The story started with apparent problems with the i9 MBP 2018 suffering “thermal throttling” Beware serious thermal throttling with new Core i9 MacBook Pro – Cult of Mac As always John Martellaro dug beyond the hysteria to get a sensible look at things with MacBook Pro, FreezerGate and a Tempest in a Teapot – The Mac Observer Apple releases software fix for MacBook Pro slowdown – Six Colors Tests Confirm Core i9 MacBook Pro Software Update Fixes Throttling Issue – The Mac Observer

T2 “causing problems” Some Apple users think T2 chips may be causing problems on 2018 MacBook Pro and iMac Pro computers – The Verge Apple looking to fix T2 reported issues – Mac Rumors

Apple Watch sales jumped by 30% last quarter despite intense competition – BGR FitBark – fitness tracker for dogs – or possibly cheapskates…



TECHNOLOGY

The adorable Microlino car just got approved for European streets – Curbed

SECURITY

Verizon unveils its own VPN service for iOS devices priced at $4/month – 9to5 Mac

Three Reasons Why the “Nothing to Hide” Argument is Flawed – Duck Duck Go

IN THE NEWS

Forging a full fibre broadband and 5G future for all – Gov.uk

Verizon looks to Apple or Google for live TV over 5G – Engadget

Idaho prison inmates exploited tablet vulnerability to steal $225,000 in credits – The Verge

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

How to make a website that fits inside its own link – Cult of Mac

WORTH-A-CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

It only costs $19 to bring MagSafe back to the MacBook Pro – BGR Power Trend Reversible Magnetic USB C Charging Cable

AnyFont by Florian Schimanke £1.99 on the App Store and IAP 99p for 1000 Fonts Allister Jenks has a post on how to do it with Configurator for free if you are so inclined over on Essential Apple

Bsolli Plaited Leather Lightning Charge Cable Bracelet – Amazon £12 UK 2 sizes, available in black, or brown and gold. USB C and Micro USB versions also available. Auzev in the US $16 US and again Micro USB and USB C versions available.

Nemo’s Hardware Store (50:01)

Social Media and Slack

You can follow us on: