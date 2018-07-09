Essential Apple Podcast 95: Chaos meets Bad Planning

Recorded 8th July 2018
Well this week the news was all about rumours… From the ones you and I could come up with through to the frankly fanciful. But we tend not to do rumours on this show, so I am having none of that. Instead I have Oliver Breidenbach of Boinx and Guy Serle from the MyMac Show and we discuss MIMO Live, Tim Berners-Lee being “devastated” by the state of the web. Mojave, Betas and more.
On this week’s show:
GUY SERLE
- On Twitter as @Macparrot
- Co-host of the MyMac show
- Mac to the Future and Guy’s Daily Drive on YouTube
BOINX
Makers of cool photo and video software for Mac, iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
- On Twitter as @boinxsoftware
- Oliver is on Twitter as @obreidenbach
- Find them at Boinx
APPLE
- Apple released more new betas
- Apple Releases Safari Technology Preview 60 With Bug Fixes and Feature Improvements – MacRumors
TECHNOLOGY
- Why Microsoft and Apple are scrambling to release dark mode versions of apps and services – TechRepublic
- Microsoft’s foldable ‘Andromeda’ pocket device may never surface – Digital Trends
SECURITY
- Some Third-Party Email Apps Like Edison Let Employees Read User Emails – MacRumors
- Facebook Patent Application For Listening Tech – MSN
IN THE NEWS
- “I Was Devastated”: Tim Berners-Lee, the Man Who Created the World Wide Web, Has Some Regrets – Vanity Fair
- Some more about SOLID – Digital Trends
- Twitter is suspending millions of bots and fake accounts every day to fight disinformation – The Washington Post
JUST A SNIPPET
For things that are not worth more than a flypast
- Gavin Williamson MP interrupted by Siri during Commons statement – BBC News
- ColorWare Releases Custom-Painted AirPods With Classic Macintosh Design for $399 – MacRumors
- Apple users immune to Fortnite hack malware – Cult of Mac
WORTH-A-CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- From @MacJim the free weather app Yr.no by NRK and on the App Store
- Inside the home of the world’s largest collection of rare Apple prototypes – CNBC
- Donny’s giveaway: Contact essentialapple@sudomail.com for a set of codes for Rock Picks, Doodled Notes and 11 Kickers
- Don’t forget you can use your wired EarPods as a camera remote shutter button for your iPhone
Nemo’s Hardware Store (40:35)
- Witti Design Candi Wireless Charger – $30 US Direct. Amazon $30 US or £78 UK!!! (NOT from Witti I hasten to add). Get it from Amazon US, the shipping charges are only $12.50!
