Essential Apple Podcast 95: Chaos meets Bad Planning

Recorded 8th July 2018

Well this week the news was all about rumours… From the ones you and I could come up with through to the frankly fanciful. But we tend not to do rumours on this show, so I am having none of that. Instead I have Oliver Breidenbach of Boinx and Guy Serle from the MyMac Show and we discuss MIMO Live, Tim Berners-Lee being “devastated” by the state of the web. Mojave, Betas and more.

On this week’s show:

GUY SERLE

On Twitter as @Macparrot

Co-host of the MyMac show

Mac to the Future and Guy’s Daily Drive on YouTube

BOINX

Makers of cool photo and video software for Mac, iPhone, iPad and iPod touch

On Twitter as @boinxsoftware

Oliver is on Twitter as @obreidenbach

Find them at Boinx

APPLE

Apple released more new betas Apple Releases Safari Technology Preview 60 With Bug Fixes and Feature Improvements – MacRumors



TECHNOLOGY

Why Microsoft and Apple are scrambling to release dark mode versions of apps and services – TechRepublic

Microsoft’s foldable ‘Andromeda’ pocket device may never surface – Digital Trends

SECURITY

Some Third-Party Email Apps Like Edison Let Employees Read User Emails – MacRumors

Facebook Patent Application For Listening Tech – MSN

IN THE NEWS

“I Was Devastated”: Tim Berners-Lee, the Man Who Created the World Wide Web, Has Some Regrets – Vanity Fair Some more about SOLID – Digital Trends

Twitter is suspending millions of bots and fake accounts every day to fight disinformation – The Washington Post

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

Gavin Williamson MP interrupted by Siri during Commons statement – BBC News

ColorWare Releases Custom-Painted AirPods With Classic Macintosh Design for $399 – MacRumors

Apple users immune to Fortnite hack malware – Cult of Mac

WORTH-A-CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

From @MacJim the free weather app Yr.no by NRK and on the App Store

Inside the home of the world’s largest collection of rare Apple prototypes – CNBC

Donny’s giveaway: Contact essentialapple@sudomail.com for a set of codes for Rock Picks, Doodled Notes and 11 Kickers

Don’t forget you can use your wired EarPods as a camera remote shutter button for your iPhone

Nemo’s Hardware Store (40:35)

Witti Design Candi Wireless Charger – $30 US Direct. Amazon $30 US or £78 UK!!! (NOT from Witti I hasten to add). Get it from Amazon US, the shipping charges are only $12.50!

