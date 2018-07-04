Essential Apple Podcast 94: Talking Photolemur, Luminar & Aurora HDR with Skylum

Recorded 1st July 2018

I am joined by Alex Tsepko the CEO of Skylum Software to talk about Photolemur, Luminar, what happened to the DAM module, and Aurora HDR… Actually the interview was done in two parts because we had issues trying to record while Alex was driving across the Ukraine… (who’d have guessed that?) But regardless of that we got a really great interview. Also Suffolk Pete (@hermboy) and I chew over the news of the week.

On this week’s show:

SUFFOLK PETE

On Twitter as @hermboy

SKYLUM

APPLE

Tim Cook defends controversial focus on social issues, says Apple sticks to ‘policy not politics’ – 9to5 Mac

Apple is Rebooting Its Maps App with Rebuilt Map Data – Mac Stories

The Apple-Samsung ‘thermonuclear war’ over Android is over, but at least we got these iPhone prototype photos out of the battle -– Business Insider UK

SECURITY

WiSpear iPhone hacking van is a spy’s wet dream – Cult of Mac

HMRC ‘disregards data protection’, collecting 5m UK citizens’ voice recordings – IT Pro

Google and Facebook Are Quietly Fighting California’s Privacy Rights Initiative, Emails Reveal – The Intercept

People are discovering that scammers are controlling their Apple accounts using a feature for families to share apps – Business Insider UK

IN THE NEWS

The ad-based Internet is dead, but not because of privacy regulations – The Hill

TECHNOLOGY

Why We Won’t Be Giving Up Our Mac’s Keyboard Anytime Soon – The Mac Observer

New Microsoft Surface Leak Reveals Radical New Features – Forbes Magazine

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

Disney’s flying robot stunt double can pose just like a superhero – The Verge

Dougee’s smart mirror project.

“Just finished my Smart Mirror project. Really pleased with how it turned out and a good way of making use of an old monitor. Running on a Raspberry Pi and the screen is set behind two way glass.”

WORTH-A-CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Donny’s giveaway: Contact essentialapple@sudomail.com for a set of codes for Rock Picks, Doodled Notes and 11 Kickers

FontBase — All platforms. Professional features. Beautiful UI. Totally free. FontBase is the font manager of the new generation, built by designers, for designers.

From MacJim –

Vanja USB 3.0 Card Reader, USB Type C SD/Micro SD Card Reader OTG Adapter for SDXC, SDHC, SD, MMC, RS-MMC, Micro SDXC, Micro SD, Micro SDHC Card and UHS-I Card – Amazon

Nemo’s Hardware Store (59:42)

Vitesse Cycling Musett $69-$89 US Direct

