Essential Apple Podcast 96: A Tidal Wave of News

A new co-host, new MacBook Pros, new Surface Go, new Affinity Designer for iPad, new Luminar update, new green phone service, new French Cyber Command… A veritable tidal wave of news. So much in fact that we even forgot to mention the App Store 10th Anniversary or Apple killing their photo printing services!
Recorded 15th July 2018
On this week’s show:
NEW CO-HOST NICK RILEY
- On Twitter as @Spligosh
- Also appears on Let’s Talk Apple
APPLE
- New MacBook Pros – new processors, more RAM, new(ish) keyboard, more spec and more money!
- Apple Updates Touch Bar MacBook Pro with 32 GB RAM, New Keyboard – The Mac Observer
- Apple fixes MacBook Pro keyboard issue – sorta, but calls it a feature not a fix – Digital Trends
- Apple Outlines 2018 MacBook Pro Repair Options and Parts Availability – MacRumors
- Apple is back in classic pro mode, and we’re getting the new Macs to prove it – iMore
- Apple’s iPhone 6 has the highest failure rate among iPhones; but Samsung is worse – The Next Web
TECHNOLOGY
- Skylum Luminar 2018 1.3.0 update brings many improvements, new camera support – DPReview
- Luminar can be used as a plug in for Affinity Photo – Tweet
- Affinity release Designer for iPad – Affinity
- And the CEO of Serif Affinity will be interviewing with us on Thursday… for the next show!!! SCOOP!
- Adobe is Building a Full Version of iPad Photoshop – The Mac Observer
- The Surface Book 2 is everything the MacBook Pro should be – Charged
- Microsoft’s $399 Surface Go is its smallest tablet yet – Engadget
- Computer Backup Awareness in 2018: Getting Better and Getting Worse – Backblaze Blog
SECURITY
- Apple releases iOS 11.4.1 and blocks passcode cracking tools used by police – The Verge
- Apple’s iOS passcode cracking defense can be bypassed using a USB accessory – The Verge
- UK’s Big Brother road signs watch for drivers using iPhones – Cult of Mac
IN THE NEWS
- Ecotalk is a new kind of mobile phone service. Our call, text and data services will be powered by 100% green energy from the wind and sun, making it a uniquely green mobile phone service. We think this will be the first of its kind in Britain, if not the world. Ecotalk/Ecotricity – Runs on EE…
- France’s cyber command marched in Paris’s Bastille Day Parade for the first time – The Verge
JUST A SNIPPET
- Matteo Bandi’s device-powered objects designed to beat smart phone addiction – Deezen
WORTH-A-CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- CarBridge For iOS Released, Lets You Use Any App In CarPlay Including Waze, Google, Fortnite, Netflix, YouTube, More – Redmond Pie
- FontBundles.net and DesignBundles.net (who will also be appearing on the show soon)
- Donny’s giveaway: Contact essentialapple@sudomail.com for a set of codes for Rock Picks, Doodled Notes and 11 Kickers
Nemo’s Hardware Store (30:29)
- Brainwavz Audio Hengja Desk Edge Headphone Hanger $12 US Direct. Amazon $12 US £11 UK
- Brainwavz Audio Truss Under Desk Dual Headphone Hanger – $13 US Direct. Amazon $13 US or £12 UK
