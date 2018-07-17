Essential Apple Podcast 96: A Tidal Wave of News

A new co-host, new MacBook Pros, new Surface Go, new Affinity Designer for iPad, new Luminar update, new green phone service, new French Cyber Command… A veritable tidal wave of news. So much in fact that we even forgot to mention the App Store 10th Anniversary or Apple killing their photo printing services!

Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter!

Recorded 15th July 2018

Listen to the show:

This and other episodes are available at:

iTunes | Overcast | Google Play | Direct Download | RSS | Pinecast

Essential Apple Recommended Services:

33mail.com – Never give out your real email address online again.

Sudo – Get up to 9 free “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity.

ProtonMail – End to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?

ProtonVPN – A VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!

Fake Name Generator – So much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.

Pinecast – A fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.

Everyone should have a font manager… I really do believe that. So I highly recommend FontBase — All platforms. Professional features. Beautiful UI. Totally free. FontBase is the font manager of the new generation, built by designers, for designers.

Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.

On this week’s show:

NEW CO-HOST NICK RILEY

On Twitter as @Spligosh

Also appears on Let’s Talk Apple

APPLE

New MacBook Pros – new processors, more RAM, new(ish) keyboard, more spec and more money! Apple Updates Touch Bar MacBook Pro with 32 GB RAM, New Keyboard – The Mac Observer Apple fixes MacBook Pro keyboard issue – sorta, but calls it a feature not a fix – Digital Trends Apple Outlines 2018 MacBook Pro Repair Options and Parts Availability – MacRumors Apple is back in classic pro mode, and we’re getting the new Macs to prove it – iMore

Apple’s iPhone 6 has the highest failure rate among iPhones; but Samsung is worse – The Next Web

TECHNOLOGY

Skylum Luminar 2018 1.3.0 update brings many improvements, new camera support – DPReview Luminar can be used as a plug in for Affinity Photo – Tweet

Affinity release Designer for iPad – Affinity And the CEO of Serif Affinity will be interviewing with us on Thursday… for the next show!!! SCOOP!

Adobe is Building a Full Version of iPad Photoshop – The Mac Observer

The Surface Book 2 is everything the MacBook Pro should be – Charged

Microsoft’s $399 Surface Go is its smallest tablet yet – Engadget

Computer Backup Awareness in 2018: Getting Better and Getting Worse – Backblaze Blog

SECURITY

Apple releases iOS 11.4.1 and blocks passcode cracking tools used by police – The Verge Apple’s iOS passcode cracking defense can be bypassed using a USB accessory – The Verge

UK’s Big Brother road signs watch for drivers using iPhones – Cult of Mac

IN THE NEWS

Ecotalk is a new kind of mobile phone service. Our call, text and data services will be powered by 100% green energy from the wind and sun, making it a uniquely green mobile phone service. We think this will be the first of its kind in Britain, if not the world. Ecotalk/Ecotricity – Runs on EE…

France’s cyber command marched in Paris’s Bastille Day Parade for the first time – The Verge

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

Matteo Bandi’s device-powered objects designed to beat smart phone addiction – Deezen

WORTH-A-CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

CarBridge For iOS Released, Lets You Use Any App In CarPlay Including Waze, Google, Fortnite, Netflix, YouTube, More – Redmond Pie

FontBundles.net and DesignBundles.net (who will also be appearing on the show soon)

Donny’s giveaway: Contact essentialapple@sudomail.com for a set of codes for Rock Picks, Doodled Notes and 11 Kickers

Nemo’s Hardware Store (30:29)

Social Media and Slack

You can follow us on: