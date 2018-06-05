MyMac Podcast 709: The Cost of Privacy

Gaz is away but Guy is still in the UK zone as Simon Parnell joins him to talk about VPN’s (and why some countries hate them) and data privacy in regards to the EU’s GDPR and the still being debated ePrivacy Act. And just general silliness.
Guy’s Pick: Acorn by Flying Meat software () $29.99
Gaz's Pick/Tip: Not here
Simon’s Pick/Tip: ProtonVPN native Mac/Windows client apps
Simon: Serenak on Twitter and one of the hosts of the Essential Apple Podcast
