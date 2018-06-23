Let’s Talk Photography 57: Digital Sensors

In this solo show Bart explores the workings of the digital sensors that are at the heart of our modern cameras. How do they work? How do they differ from each other? What’s the difference between CCD & CMOS? What difference does size make? What’s full frame and how is it different from Micro Four Thirds? What’s Backside Illumination? And much more.
