Essential Apple Podcast 93: Summertime Blues

The Essentially Interrupted Edition – Recorded 24th June 2018

For a change, I thought I would have a panel of guests and do a “round table” show. Everyone I asked seemed to be busy – England World Cup Game, Canadian Public Holidays, summertime family outings, vacations in the wilds – I thought I was going to be without any guests at all (hence the show title). Despite my initial fears however, I have garnered guests galore. I am pleased to welcome back Steve Hammond (@Stevehammond), Donny Yankellow (@rtteachr) and Nick Riley (@Spligosh) to help me delve into the multitude of stories that broke this week.

On this week's show:

DONNY YANKELLOW

On Twitter as @rtteachr

Donny’s Books

Donny’s Website

Donny on iBooks (Coming to the UK and Canada soon)

Donny’s Sticker Packs (US, UK, Canada)

Donny’s Junior Typer (US only)

NICK RILEY

On Twitter as @spligosh

Let’s Talk Apple Podcast

STEVE HAMMOND

Writer and reviewer on MyMac.com

Computer geek and hobby photographer

On Twitter as @stevehammond

APPLE

Thieves make off with $100k worth of Apple products after rappelling through Best Buy roof – 9to5Mac

Why Apple’s AirPower Wireless Charger Is Taking So Long to Make – Bloomberg

Apple finally acknowledges its new MacBook keyboards suck – Cult of Mac

SECURITY

A hacker figured out how to brute force iPhone passcodes – ZDNet Apple iOS Passcode Crack Revealed by Security Researcher. Watch the Exploit in Action– Fortune

BUT… Seems all may not be as first reported… Security researcher bypasses iPhone’s limit on passcode attempts (update: Apple says it has no vulnerability) – Engadget Apple comments on erroneous reports of iPhone brute force passcode hack – iMore

macOS Quick Look flaw leaks encrypted data – Cult of Mac

Facebook plans free training for small businesses struggling with user privacy – IT Pro

IN THE NEWS

EU Toys With Blowing Up the Internet as We Know It – Popular Mechanics

TECHNOLOGY

World’s tiniest ‘computer’ makes a grain of rice seem massive – Engadget

Logitech’s school-targeted Crayon stylus is so good, Apple should copy it for iPad – CNET

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

WORTH-A-CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Nemo’s Hardware Store (35:18)

