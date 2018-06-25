Essential Apple Podcast 93: Summertime Blues

The Essentially Interrupted Edition – Recorded 24th June 2018
For a change, I thought I would have a panel of guests and do a “round table” show. Everyone I asked seemed to be busy – England World Cup Game, Canadian Public Holidays, summertime family outings, vacations in the wilds – I thought I was going to be without any guests at all (hence the show title). Despite my initial fears however, I have garnered guests galore. I am pleased to welcome back Steve Hammond (@Stevehammond), Donny Yankellow (@rtteachr) and Nick Riley (@Spligosh) to help me delve into the multitude of stories that broke this week.
On this week’s show:
DONNY YANKELLOW
- On Twitter as @rtteachr
- Donny’s Books
- Donny’s Website
- Donny on iBooks (Coming to the UK and Canada soon)
- Donny’s Sticker Packs (US, UK, Canada)
- Donny’s Junior Typer (US only)
NICK RILEY
- On Twitter as @spligosh
- Let’s Talk Apple Podcast
STEVE HAMMOND
- Writer and reviewer on MyMac.com
- Computer geek and hobby photographer
- On Twitter as @stevehammond
APPLE
- Thieves make off with $100k worth of Apple products after rappelling through Best Buy roof – 9to5Mac
- Why Apple’s AirPower Wireless Charger Is Taking So Long to Make – Bloomberg
- Apple finally acknowledges its new MacBook keyboards suck – Cult of Mac
SECURITY
- A hacker figured out how to brute force iPhone passcodes – ZDNet
- Apple iOS Passcode Crack Revealed by Security Researcher. Watch the Exploit in Action– Fortune
- BUT… Seems all may not be as first reported…
- macOS Quick Look flaw leaks encrypted data – Cult of Mac
- Facebook plans free training for small businesses struggling with user privacy – IT Pro
IN THE NEWS
- EU Toys With Blowing Up the Internet as We Know It – Popular Mechanics
TECHNOLOGY
- World’s tiniest ‘computer’ makes a grain of rice seem massive – Engadget
- Logitech’s school-targeted Crayon stylus is so good, Apple should copy it for iPad – CNET
JUST A SNIPPET
For things that are not worth more than a flypast
- Kentucky Bourbon breakages
WORTH-A-CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- Donny’s giveaway – contact essentialapple@sudomail.com for a set of codes for Rock Picks, Doodled Notes and 11 Kickers
- Copyright free pictures
- Free music and sounds
Nemo’s Hardware Store (35:18)
- OneAdaptr Twist+ World Charging Station – Amazon $43 US / £39.30 UK
