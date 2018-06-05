Essential Apple Podcast 90: ’Twas the night before WWDC…

Recorded 3rd June 2018
Bad day to be recording a podcast really with WWDC being tomorrow… I don’t want to talk about it too much as by the time this is posted it will all be over. However as the elephant in the room we had to at least mention it!
Meanwhile Guy Serle (@Macparrot) and Roger Harmon (@gofortech) and I dug up a few other stories to mull over.
On this week’s show:
ROGER HARMON
- On Twitter as @gofortech
- Contributor and reviewer on MyMac.com
- Tucson MUG
GUY SERLE
- On Twitter as @Macparrot
- Co-host of the MyMac show
- Mac to the Future and Guy’s Daily Drive on YouTube
APPLE
- Apple released iOS 11.4 and 10.13.4 – Mac Stories
- and a day later betas for 11.4.1 and 10.13.5
- It’s time for Apple’s next act of courage: Kill the MacBook keyboard – Mashable
- Microsoft and Apple helped build new braille display standard – Engadget
- Apple’s Star project could be an ARM-based touchscreen hybrid with LTE – 9to5 Mac
- Apple plans to unlock more NFC abilities for four generations of iPhone – Alphr
- Dark mode for macOS 10.14 and iOS 12? – BGR
TECHNOLOGY
- Instapaper is temporarily unavailable for users in Europe – The Verge
- How 5G is going to make smartphones ugly again – BGR
- Google’s new machine-learning tools for its mail service can save you time and typos – as long as you are comfortable sharing your thoughts with the software – NY Times
SECURITY
- Full Cisco report on FBI reset your router story – Talos Intelligence
JUST A SNIPPET
For things that are not worth more than a flypast
- Anchor – The easiest way to start a podcast
- General Magic documentary details Apple spinoff that almost changed world – Cult of Mac
WORTH-A-CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- Cheap cables from Puridea – “Six months free return and refund service, 12-month warranty and friendly customer service.”
- Pack of 5x 1 metre – £6.99 UK
- Pack of 3x 1m and 3x 7in – £4.99 UK
Nemo’s Hardware Store
- It was Nemo’s wife’s birthday this week and he’s been off enjoying holiday time with her – so no store this week.
