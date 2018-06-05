Essential Apple Podcast 90: ’Twas the night before WWDC…

Recorded 3rd June 2018

Bad day to be recording a podcast really with WWDC being tomorrow… I don’t want to talk about it too much as by the time this is posted it will all be over. However as the elephant in the room we had to at least mention it!

Meanwhile Guy Serle (@Macparrot) and Roger Harmon (@gofortech) and I dug up a few other stories to mull over.

On this week's show:

ROGER HARMON

On Twitter as @gofortech

Contributor and reviewer on MyMac.com

Tucson MUG

GUY SERLE

On Twitter as @Macparrot

Co-host of the MyMac show

Mac to the Future and Guy’s Daily Drive on YouTube

APPLE

Apple released iOS 11.4 and 10.13.4 – Mac Stories and a day later betas for 11.4.1 and 10.13.5

It’s time for Apple’s next act of courage: Kill the MacBook keyboard – Mashable

Microsoft and Apple helped build new braille display standard – Engadget

Apple’s Star project could be an ARM-based touchscreen hybrid with LTE – 9to5 Mac

Apple plans to unlock more NFC abilities for four generations of iPhone – Alphr

Dark mode for macOS 10.14 and iOS 12? – BGR

TECHNOLOGY

Instapaper is temporarily unavailable for users in Europe – The Verge “While it continues to make changes to ensure it’s compliant with the GDPR” – they had at least 2 years notice… and talking of GDPR Calm, the meditation app, has a GDPR reading for you to fall asleep to – iNews Forties, Cromarty, Forth, Tyne, Dogger, Fisher, German Bight

How 5G is going to make smartphones ugly again – BGR

Google’s new machine-learning tools for its mail service can save you time and typos – as long as you are comfortable sharing your thoughts with the software – NY Times

SECURITY

Full Cisco report on FBI reset your router story – Talos Intelligence

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

Anchor – The easiest way to start a podcast see also Spreaker, Opinion, Ferrite… Spreaker Studio Mac or iOS

General Magic documentary details Apple spinoff that almost changed world – Cult of Mac

WORTH-A-CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Cheap cables from Puridea – “Six months free return and refund service, 12-month warranty and friendly customer service.”

Pack of 5x 1 metre – £6.99 UK

Pack of 3x 1m and 3x 7in – £4.99 UK

Nemo’s Hardware Store

It was Nemo’s wife’s birthday this week and he’s been off enjoying holiday time with her – so no store this week.

