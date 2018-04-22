TechFan 346 – Solo A David Cohen Story

Scheduling conflicts mean that neither Tim nor Owen can join David this week, so he is podcasting Solo! Topics include iPad management for kids, companies dropping social media, horrible scooter customers and a fabulous ChromeBook.
Links:
Qustudio for Families
Wetherspoons shutters social media accounts
Terrible Scooter Customers
Samsung ChromeBook Plus
