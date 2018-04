Are women more intelligent than men? Tim and David debate it, plus the history of the ATM, Dell XPS 15 vs MacBook Pro, Apple Watch and a court case, and information on the MacPro.

Download and listen here

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

Sponsor: MacSales.com and the Speakers at OWC!



Links:

Automated teller machine (Via Wikipedia)

Dell XPS 15 review

Apple Watch provides murder case clues

List of highest-grossing films