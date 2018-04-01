MyMac Podcast 701: April Fools

So the countdowns are finally over…or are they? 99 shows to go to Episode 800 and 84 to go to the 500th GMen MyMac Podcast! Nevermind. Guy and Gaz talk about last week’s Apple Education event which other than a crayon and new iPad was a bit of a snoozer.

Macstock Conference and Expo!

Guy’s Pick: The very oddly named Movie Edit Pro – Merge Video Image Editor by Zhang Feng who I believe is Norwegian over there on the Mac App Store. $19.99

Gaz’s Pick/Tip: The Train line .com plus App

Music by DJ Quads