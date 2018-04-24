Let’s Talk Photography 55: Brightness

In this solo show Bart asks you to imagine a line, and then takes you and your line on an imaginary journey from historghrhams, to brightness sliders, to black and white point sliders, to contrast sliders, and finally on to curves and levels adjustments. These controls are ubiquitous, so understanding them should prove extremely useful!

