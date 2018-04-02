Let’s Talk Apple 55: March 2018

Bart is joined by Nick Riley, Lynda Gousha from the Silicon Valley MUG, and Gazmaz from the MyMac podcast.
The show starts with a few notable numbers and one notable staffing change before moving into the three main stories for March — Apple’s Education event, updates for all Apple’s OSes, and the on-going debate around security and privacy. The show finishes with a quick rundown of some smaller stories that made the news in March.
http://lets-talk.ie/lta55
