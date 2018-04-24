Geekiest Show Ever 285 – Mike Needs a Do Over

Getting off to a rough start because of Mike’s internet. We discuss his internet and try to troubleshoot and come up with a solution. We also talk about the weather which makes Mike and Elisa happy. Kevin not so much.

Finally getting to real subjects we show our knowledge (or extreme lack thereof ) about Bitcoin. What’s a bitcoin, how do you get it and how do you use are all questions we still don’t have any answers to.

Next we talk about Mike’s geeky yard tools. This leads to our picks. Mike starts out by what might be his next geek tool purchase, 20V Axis Cordless Reciprocating & Jig Saw. Elisa has a place to put her iPhone and Apple Watch, the HiRise Duet . Also Mike mentions an iPhone and Apple watch Qi Charger that he bought recently from Woot (Hmmm why does he need one of them??). Finally Melissa is looking for a place to sit and get work done so she found the Argomax Mesh ergonomic office chair.

