Essential Apple Podcast 84: Cake, Marzipan & Gas Refineries?

Recorded 22nd April 2018
We’re back – sorry about last week but due to other commitments Mark and I couldn’t get a slot to do a show. Also sorry that this one is a bit late… Life and work etc.
This week… Mark gets stuck in traffic while I am joined by Vic Hudson, a veteran of the Bubblesort, Pragmatic, App Story and Pocket Sized Podcasts.
Remember you don't need a special invite to join our Slack community any more
Listen to the show:
This and other episodes are available at:
On this week’s show:
VIC HUDSON
- Pragmatic
- Bubblesort
- Pocket Sized Podcast
- App Story Podcast
- Vic’s app Health Up Display, now in beta.
- Vic’s other perpetual beta, Mowing Meter: Fitness Tracking for the back yard!
- Vic on Twitter
- Vic on Micro.blog
APPLE
- Here’s how Apple is fighting GrayKey iPhone unlocker – Cult of Mac
- Switch to 64-bit Leaves macOS Developers in Tough Spot – Dice Insights
- ARM Mac: Piece of Cake Or Gas Refinery? – Jean Louis Gassée
- ARM Mac Part Deux: Less Confusion – Jean Louis Gassée
- 13-inch MacBook Pro (non Touch Bar) Battery Replacement Program – Apple Support
- Euro Patent from Apple reveals Tubular Glass iPhone – Patently Apple
TECHNOLOGY
- I tried a Windows tablet that runs on a Qualcomm smartphone processor — and boy did I miss Intel – CNBC
- Say goodbye to free Opera VPN – Cult of Mac
- OLPC’s $100 laptop was going to change the world — then it all went wrong – The Verge
SECURITY
- Over 20 Million Users Installed Malicious Ad Blockers From Chrome Store – Hacker News
- Simplify and secure your logins with a Yubikey – Wired
- Popular messaging app Telegram has been banned in Russia – Cult of Mac
- This is interesting because one of the main reasons most reviewers rate it below services like Wire, and Signal is because of it alleged ties to or involvement with the Russian authorities!
Nemo’s Hardware Store (57:47)
- JBL Soundgear wearable speakers $200 US / £200 UK – Amazon
