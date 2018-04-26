Essential Apple Podcast 84: Cake, Marzipan & Gas Refineries?

Recorded 22nd April 2018

We’re back – sorry about last week but due to other commitments Mark and I couldn’t get a slot to do a show. Also sorry that this one is a bit late… Life and work etc.

This week… Mark gets stuck in traffic while I am joined by Vic Hudson, a veteran of the Bubblesort, Pragmatic, App Story and Pocket Sized Podcasts.

Remember you don’t need a special invite to join our Slack community any more, you can now just click on this bit.ly/EAP_Slack instead!

Listen to the show:

This and other episodes are available at:

iTunes | Overcast | Google Play | Direct Download | RSS | Pinecast

On this week’s show:

VIC HUDSON

APPLE

TECHNOLOGY

I tried a Windows tablet that runs on a Qualcomm smartphone processor — and boy did I miss Intel – CNBC

Say goodbye to free Opera VPN – Cult of Mac

OLPC’s $100 laptop was going to change the world — then it all went wrong – The Verge

SECURITY

Over 20 Million Users Installed Malicious Ad Blockers From Chrome Store – Hacker News

Simplify and secure your logins with a Yubikey – Wired

Popular messaging app Telegram has been banned in Russia – Cult of Mac This is interesting because one of the main reasons most reviewers rate it below services like Wire, and Signal is because of it alleged ties to or involvement with the Russian authorities!



Nemo’s Hardware Store (57:47)

Social Media and Slack

You can follow us on:

EssentialApple.com / Pinecast / Twitter / Facebook / Google Plus / Slack