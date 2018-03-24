Three Geeky Ladies – iOS Apps We Use Everyday – Episode 117

Elisa starts the show with an announcement about the podcast. Then The Ladies talk about the iOS apps they use everyday. Some are oldies but goodies, others are new favorites.
Download the show here
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in iTunes
Links
Overcast
Downcast
1Password
At Bat
Outcast
Snapseed
Procreate iPad
Procamera
Camera +
Lose It!
Epicurious
Bird Pro
Sky Walk 2
Bitmoji
Firefox
Shazam
Ring
Nest
August
Amazon Alexa
Schlage Sense
Xfinity Home
Carrot Weather
Kindle
DroboPix
Drobo Access
Hondalink
ChargePoint
myEnlighten
Leave a review and/or rating in iTunes. We would really appreciate it! And join our
Facebook group
3 Geeky Ladies G+ Community
Contact Us
3geekyladies@gmail.com
twitter.com/geekyladies
vestokes at gmail dot com
twitter.com/vestokes
suzegilbert at gmail dot com
twitter.com/suzegilbert
senseidai at gmail dot com
twitter.com/senseidai
3 Geeky Ladies logo designed by Donny Yankellow
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.