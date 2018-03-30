TechFan 343 – Educational Pac-Mac Facebook

Apple makes another pitch to education and comes across looking out of touch. Facebook woes continue. On the positive, Tim and David look at Pac-Man as part of our WikiTrolling segment, and that devolves into Tim buying a Mayflash F100 fighting stick and a Sanwa arcade joystick for his RetroPie.
