TechFan 343 – Educational Pac-Mac Facebook

Apple makes another pitch to education and comes across looking out of touch. Facebook woes continue. On the positive, Tim and David look at Pac-Man as part of our WikiTrolling segment, and that devolves into Tim buying a Mayflash F100 fighting stick and a Sanwa arcade joystick for his RetroPie.

Download and listen here

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

Sponsor: MacSales.com and the 8TB HD



Links:

Facebook scraped call, text message data for years from Android phones

Pac-Man via Wikipedia

Sanwa Arcade joystick

Mayflash F100