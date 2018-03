Tim and David can’t make it happen this week, so we reach back into the vault of content and pull out Geekiest Show Ever 6 – Star Wars. On this episodes Tim, David, Chad Perry, Guy Serle, and Neale monks discuss Star Wars in May 2009. Is this conversation still relevant? You decide.

