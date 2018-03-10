Nemo’s Hardware Store 78: Reissued due to sound problems

Due to an error during editing and the subpar audio I got out of Discord (pretty sure that was my fault too to be honest) Nemo’s Hardware Store in the last show was somewhat “compromised” for which I apologise to John, WIP Labs and all the listeners.
Simon
As a result and by way of recompense I bring you the original NHS 78: WIP Labs in its full glory.
Nemo's Hardware Store
