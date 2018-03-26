MyMac Podcast 700: I’m sorry, did you say something?

So, 400 episodes wasn’t enough eh? Had to take it 700 didn’t you? Well of COURSE we did! Extra long show with Tim wrapped in the middle of a Guy and Gaz sandwich…wait, that didn’t sound quite right.
Download the show here
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in iTunes
Links:
Guy’s Pick: Audio Converter Pro $6.99 Changes nearly any audio to some other kind of audio
Gaz’s Pick/Tip: Slopes what else I’ve been on a skiing holiday!
Contact Info:
Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGazon Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com
Skype +1 Area code 🙂 703-436-9501
Patron Link: https://www.patreon.com/MacParrot?ty=h
Ko-Fi link: Macparrot
Music by DJ Quads
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.