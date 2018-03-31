Guy’s Daily Drive March 25-30,2018

What the heck is Guy’s Daily Drive? It’s a short little video show where Guy talks about stuff for 10-15 minutes. What? You expected Shakespeare? Typically there won’t be this many each week, but Guy is excited to get started so it got a little busy. Eventually these will probably be released as audio as that makes them a little easier to consume. No animals were harmed in the making of these videos, they’re also gluten free and have no artificial preservatives.