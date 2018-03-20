Geekiest Show Ever 283 – Luck of the Irish?

We start out trying to kill Kevin by talking about the weather (Mikey likes it). Then we switch gears to Mike telling about trying to get Alexa in his car (that’s the Amazon Assistant not an actually woman) using the Roav Viva.

We then move on to a discussion of Melissa talking about her experience helping a client buy an iPhone at a Verizon store (it wasn’t exactly pretty). This then morphs into talking about Xfinity and Directv. We end this section talking about phones in general.

In our picks Melissa has one she and Mike may consider buying, the Logitech K750 Solar Keyboard for Mac. Then Mike trying to encourage his inner handyman picks the 20v Switchdriver Cordless Drill and Driver Kit.

