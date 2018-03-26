Essential Apple Podcast 81: Dr Andy Yen of Proton Technologies

Recorded 18th March 2018
As Mark is planning to take two weeks away to relax and enjoy his birthday we recorded this early in the week. Since then it’s all been about Facebook (and done to death by everyone else). With a view to presenting something different to everyone else this week, we are proud bring you an interview with Dr Andy Yen, CEO and founder of Proton Technologies – the company behind ProtonMail and ProtonVPN.
An Interview with Dr Andy Yen of Proton Technologies
Nemo’s Hardware Store (51:20:30)
- Macally Tribit 9 Port Hubs – $60 US
- iRig Mic HD 2 – Handheld, universal digital microphone for iPhone, iPad and Mac/PC – £96 UK / $125 US
- AudioEngine A5+ Powered Speakers – £325 – £349 UK / $369 – $499 US
