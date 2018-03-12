Essential Apple Podcast 79: We talk to Bob ‘Dr Mac’ LeVitus

Recorded 11th March 2018

This week Android decided join Apple in adopting HEIF (which has to be good news for everyone). TunnelBear sadly got taken over by McAffee (who I did not know are half owned by Intel) and there is news of a forthcoming documentary on Apple’s spinoff General Magic that was a glorious failure!

To talk about this stuff and much much more we are joined by a huge Mac luminary… the most eminent, the incredibly prolific, the legendary Bob ‘Dr Mac’ LeVitus.

PLUS there is a special surprise offer from Dr Mac himself for listeners of this podcast to sign up for his “Working Smarter for Mac Users” courses with a 60% discount!

On this week’s show:

DR MAC’S WORKING SMARTER SPECIAL OFFER

Simply go to Working Smarter for Mac Users and sign up to either the short course or the full course and use the code save60 at the checkout before 1st April 2018 and get a whopping 60% OFF the list price!

APPLE

General Magic documentary sheds light on Apple spinout’s glorious failure – Cult of Mac

TECHNOLOGY

Android also adds HEIF image compression to their platform – Android Developers Blog

SECURITY

McAfee acquires VPN provider TunnelBear – VentureBeat I didn’t know this however:

“The company was purchased by Intel in February 2011 and became part of the Intel Security division.

On September 7, 2016, Intel announced a strategic deal with TPG Capital to convert Intel Security into a joint venture between both companies called McAfee. That deal closed on April 3, 2017. Thoma Bravo took a minority stake in the new company, and Intel maintains a 49% stake.”



WORTH-A-CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

33mail.com as recommended by Andi J. Never give out your real email ever again!

Nemo’s Hardware Store (41:12)

