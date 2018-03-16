Club Nintendo – Level 179

Tim finishes Xenoblade Chronicles 1 and Xenoblade Chronicles X, Aaron dives into Monster Hunter 4 on 3DS, and John plays Night in the Woods.

This episode was recorded before the Nintendo Direct. The next episode will include discussion on that and the March 2018 Indie Showcase!

