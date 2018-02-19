MyMac Podcast 695: 15 equals 51

Is this some kind of crazy new math? Have the GMen lost their minds? Well, yes but not because of this. Apple makes a disproportional amount of profit as compared to their marketshare, one bad unicode can spoil the bunch girl (Jackson 5 reference if you didn’t know), the HomePod leaves a ring around the collar, and Apple’s wearable market by itself could be a Fortune 300 company. All this and their usual silliness.

Download the show here

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

Links:

Macstock Conference and Expo!

Guy’s Pick: Flat Out 2 by Virtual Programming $3.99

Gaz’s Pick/Tip: Duplicate File Finder Remover

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGazon Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com

Skype +1 Area code 🙂 703-436-9501

Patron Link: https://www.patreon.com/MacParrot?ty=h