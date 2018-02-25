Let’s Talk Photography 53: Focus

Let's Talk Photography #Podcasts, Let’s Talk Photography Leave a comment

This month Bart continues his on-going series on photographic terms. This time it’s all about ‘focus’. Not focus in the ‘art of arting’ sense, but in the physical optical sense.

Download and listen here
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in iTunes

Show notes available at http://lets-talk.ie/ltp53
Reminder – you can submit questions for future Q & A shows at http://lets-talk.ie/photoq.
Please consider supporting the show on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/ltpod

Links:
Let’s Talk Photography: http://www.lets-talk.ie/photo @LTPod http://www.flickr.com/groups/lets-talk-photo/
Bart Busschots: http://www.bartb.ie @bbusschots http://www.flickr.com/photos/bbusschots/

Leave a Reply