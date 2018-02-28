Essential Apple Podcast 77: It’s about privacy and security

This week Essential Apple Slacker @Dougee (Andi J), digital forensics expert, joins us to talk about security, privacy, protecting yourself online, etc.
Also, of course, we take a look at the Apple and Tech stories of note from the last week or so, including Apple’s China iCloud dilemma, painful problems at Apple Campus and more.
https://pinecast.com/listen/db41a22a-ddb0-4f6c-9d74-3c6d99d3f48b.mp3
This and other episodes are available at:
iTunes | Overcast | Google Play | Direct Download | RSS | Pinecast
On this week’s show:
APPLE
- Apple to have to hand Chinese iCloud users data to a Chinese owned data company… and the repercussions… This is a bit of a rabbit hole.
- Apple moves to store iCloud keys in China, raising human rights fears – Reuters
- Daring Fireball
- Leads us to Hong Kong FP
- iCloud Security Overview – Apple
- Deciphering Apple E2EE Claims – Ars Technica
- Uncle Tim says Apple doesn’t follow other companies – CNet
- Future Apple devices may have flexible ‘sidewall displays’ – Apple World Today
- Apple’s New Spaceship Campus Has One Flaw – and It Hurts. Some distracted staff are walking into glass panes designed to foster collaboration – 9to5 Mac
TECHNOLOGY
- Stop Telling People There’s a Dot in Your Gmail Address — It Doesn’t Matter – Slate
- Unconventional Communications Framework – Linked In or download my RTF of it from here
SERVICES MENTIONED
- TunnelBear
- Private Internet Access
- Sudoapp
- Fake Name Generator
- 33mail
- Brave Browser
- Amazon Workspaces – turns out this isn’t “really” free, you get 2 months free then you have to pay.
Worth-a-Chirp
- Macjim sends us
Dashlane – free for one device, $3.33 a month billed annually otherwise
- Simon is trying
LastPass – Free, Premium is $2 a month billed annually and a Family Plan for 6 licences is $4 a month billed annually
- And well worth a mention
RememBear Beta App Store/MacApp Store – Currently free
Nemo’s Hardware Store (46:09)
- Get closer to your subjects than ever before with the DJI Osmo+, DJI’s first handheld gimbal with an integrated zoom camera. A 7× zoom, consisting of 3.5× optical and 2× digital lossless zoom – £518.92 UK / $559 US – Amazon
- A1 Studios Arizona
EssentialApple.com / Pinecast / Twitter / Facebook / Google Plus / Slack
