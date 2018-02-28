Essential Apple Podcast 77: It’s about privacy and security

This week Essential Apple Slacker @Dougee (Andi J), digital forensics expert, joins us to talk about security, privacy, protecting yourself online, etc.

Also, of course, we take a look at the Apple and Tech stories of note from the last week or so, including Apple’s China iCloud dilemma, painful problems at Apple Campus and more.

On this week’s show:

APPLE

Apple to have to hand Chinese iCloud users data to a Chinese owned data company… and the repercussions… This is a bit of a rabbit hole. Apple moves to store iCloud keys in China, raising human rights fears – Reuters Daring Fireball Leads us to Hong Kong FP iCloud Security Overview – Apple Deciphering Apple E2EE Claims – Ars Technica

Uncle Tim says Apple doesn’t follow other companies – CNet

Future Apple devices may have flexible ‘sidewall displays’ – Apple World Today

Apple’s New Spaceship Campus Has One Flaw – and It Hurts. Some distracted staff are walking into glass panes designed to foster collaboration – 9to5 Mac

TECHNOLOGY

Stop Telling People There’s a Dot in Your Gmail Address — It Doesn’t Matter – Slate

Unconventional Communications Framework – Linked In or download my RTF of it from here

SERVICES MENTIONED

Worth-a-Chirp

Macjim sends us

Dashlane – free for one device, $3.33 a month billed annually otherwise

Dashlane – free for one device, $3.33 a month billed annually otherwise Simon is trying

LastPass – Free, Premium is $2 a month billed annually and a Family Plan for 6 licences is $4 a month billed annually

LastPass – Free, Premium is $2 a month billed annually and a Family Plan for 6 licences is $4 a month billed annually And well worth a mention

RememBear Beta App Store/MacApp Store – Currently free

Nemo’s Hardware Store (46:09)

Get closer to your subjects than ever before with the DJI Osmo+, DJI’s first handheld gimbal with an integrated zoom camera. A 7× zoom, consisting of 3.5× optical and 2× digital lossless zoom – £518.92 UK / $559 US – Amazon

A1 Studios Arizona

