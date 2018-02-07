Essential Apple Podcast 74: Essential Pocket Apple Sized Podcast?

Recorded 4th February

This week Apple quietly emasculated macOS Server, removed Telegram from the App Store for a little bit and, allegedly, pushed back some new iOS features to focus more on reliability and performance. Meanwhile Open Source turned 20 years old, a Florida man gets a mind controlled robotic prosthetic arm and British MP Matt Hancock, Digital Secretary, has a social app that is a privacy horror.

To discuss all that and more Mark and I are joined by Scott Willsey of the Don’t Nihongo it Alone podcast, the Not Speeding in Reverse Podast, and the recently revived Pocket Sized Podcast.

Listen to the show:

This and other episodes are available at:

iTunes | Overcast | Google Play | Direct Download | RSS | Pinecast

On this week’s show:

APPLE

Apparently HomePod should work with iCloud music library even without Apple Music service – 9to5 Mac

Apple whispers farewell to macOS Server – The Register

iPhone ‘Super Cycle’ Pronounced Dead – Bloomberg

Telegram removed from Apple’s App Store due to ‘inappropriate content’ – The Verge

it’s back again now by the way…

TECHNOLOGY

Open source turns 20 years old, looks to attract normal people – The Register

Libre Office 6.0 released – Softpedia

NVIDIA proves the cloud can replace a high-end gaming rig – Engadget

Vivaldi Browser 1.14 launches vertical reader mode – Vivaldi

Florida Man Becomes First Person to Live With Advanced Mind-Controlled Robotic Arm – Futurism

IN THE NEWS

What a Hancock-up: MP’s social network app is a privacy disaster – The Register

Worth-a-Chirp

A couple of privacy/security focussed tools this week courtesy of our very own Slackroom digital forensics expert @dougee

SudoApp lets you create multiple Sudo identities for free – each with its own custom phone number and email address – IOS App Store

Need to generate a fake online identity? – Fake Name Generator

Nemo’s Hardware Store (xx:xx)

John Nemo is stricken with Laryngitis so no report from the Hardware Store this week I am afraid.

Social Media and Slack

You can follow us on:

EssentialApple.com / Pinecast / Twitter / Facebook / Google Plus / Slack – ask us for an invite any way you can get hold of us.