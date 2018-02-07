Essential Apple Podcast 74: Essential Pocket Apple Sized Podcast?

Recorded 4th February
This week Apple quietly emasculated macOS Server, removed Telegram from the App Store for a little bit and, allegedly, pushed back some new iOS features to focus more on reliability and performance. Meanwhile Open Source turned 20 years old, a Florida man gets a mind controlled robotic prosthetic arm and British MP Matt Hancock, Digital Secretary, has a social app that is a privacy horror.
To discuss all that and more Mark and I are joined by Scott Willsey of the Don’t Nihongo it Alone podcast, the Not Speeding in Reverse Podast, and the recently revived Pocket Sized Podcast.
On this week’s show:
APPLE
- Apparently HomePod should work with iCloud music library even without Apple Music service – 9to5 Mac
- Apple whispers farewell to macOS Server – The Register
- iPhone ‘Super Cycle’ Pronounced Dead – Bloomberg
- Telegram removed from Apple’s App Store due to ‘inappropriate content’ – The Verge
it’s back again now by the way…
TECHNOLOGY
- Open source turns 20 years old, looks to attract normal people – The Register
- Libre Office 6.0 released – Softpedia
- NVIDIA proves the cloud can replace a high-end gaming rig – Engadget
- Vivaldi Browser 1.14 launches vertical reader mode – Vivaldi
- Florida Man Becomes First Person to Live With Advanced Mind-Controlled Robotic Arm – Futurism
IN THE NEWS
- What a Hancock-up: MP’s social network app is a privacy disaster – The Register
Worth-a-Chirp
A couple of privacy/security focussed tools this week courtesy of our very own Slackroom digital forensics expert @dougee
- SudoApp lets you create multiple Sudo identities for free – each with its own custom phone number and email address – IOS App Store
- Need to generate a fake online identity? – Fake Name Generator
Nemo’s Hardware Store (xx:xx)
- John Nemo is stricken with Laryngitis so no report from the Hardware Store this week I am afraid.
