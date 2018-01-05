TechFan 331 – 747

Tim and David implore listeners to relax, no one is taking control of your computer or iPhone! Also, the Motorola Sphere 2-in-1 Bluetooth Speaker with Over-Ear Headphones, Lenovo Star Wars: Jedi Challenges, Smartphone Powered Augmented Reality Experience, the Boeing 747, and more.

