TechFan 330 – Broken Cables

For the last episode of 2017, David and Tim discuss Apple’s fix for the Battery problem with iPhone, Keener Toys as our WikiPedia segment, and our top movies that we saw of the year. Plus, both the guys have cable issues during the show!
