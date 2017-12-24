TechFan 329 – Eat the chicken, Chewie!

Tim and David record on Christmas Eve to discuss desktop speaker, Apple slowing down iPhones, and a massive spoiler review of Star Wars – The Last Jedi
Link:
David’s Acoustic Energy Speaker review from 2008
