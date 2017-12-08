TechFan 327 – Netscape Light League

Tim and David discuss the DeepMind AI, Bang and Olufsen, Light Keeper Pro, Justice League, Disney, Fox, Marvel, and our WikiTrolling looks at Netscape

Links:
DeepMind AI needs mere 4 hours of self-training to become a chess overlord
Netscape via Wikipedia
Light Keeper Pro
B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen

