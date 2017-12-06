TechFan 326 – Internet of Duh

Tim Robertson #Podcasts, TechFan Leave a comment

David runs a short solo show this week, and laments Apple’s software woes. Then the shortcomings of the Internet of Things are exposed in a series of unfortunate events…

Download and listen here
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in iTunes

SponsorMacSales.com 

Apple Root Security Fix breaks File Sharing
Smart Home – always carry your key!

Share Button

About Tim Robertson

Founder MyMac.com. Podcast Host of TechFan. Owner Stoplight Network. Father of four, husband to one. Loves reading, podcasting, music, video games, the 1980s, and all things electronic and Apple.

Leave a Reply