Stream of Conscience—Episode 112

Suzé loves her new iPhone X, and the Apple Watch is making Vicki be more active, while Elisa’s Apple Watch is giving her more problems. They end the show with a stream of consciousness that goes in a totally different direction.

Download the show here

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

Links

iPhone X Folio Case

Allovit iPhone X Case with Kickstand

Etekcity Wireless Remote Control Electrical Outlet Switch

Leave a review and/or rating in iTunes. We would really appreciate it! And join our

Facebook group

3 Geeky Ladies G+ Community

Contact Us

3geekyladies@gmail.com

twitter.com/geekyladies

vestokes at gmail dot com

twitter.com/vestokes

suzegilbert at gmail dot com

twitter.com/suzegilbert

senseidai at gmail dot com

twitter.com/senseidai

3 Geeky Ladies logo designed by Donny Yankellow