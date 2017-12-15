Stream of Conscience—Episode 112

Suzé loves her new iPhone X, and the Apple Watch is making Vicki be more active, while Elisa’s Apple Watch is giving her more problems. They end the show with a stream of consciousness that goes in a totally different direction.
Download the show here
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in iTunes
Links
iPhone X Folio Case
Allovit iPhone X Case with Kickstand
Etekcity Wireless Remote Control Electrical Outlet Switch
Leave a review and/or rating in iTunes. We would really appreciate it! And join our
Facebook group
3 Geeky Ladies G+ Community
Contact Us
3geekyladies@gmail.com
twitter.com/geekyladies
vestokes at gmail dot com
twitter.com/vestokes
suzegilbert at gmail dot com
twitter.com/suzegilbert
senseidai at gmail dot com
twitter.com/senseidai
3 Geeky Ladies logo designed by Donny Yankellow
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.