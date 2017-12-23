MyMac Podcast 687: A GMenistmas Miracle

Didn’t want to leave you guys in the lurch for a show so just did a quick one describing our holiday plans mostly. Gaz’s sound much better than Guy’s since he’s cooking for his family (poor family) but does have an iPhone 8+ to play with. All of us at the MyMac Podcast and MyMac website wish all of you a wonderful holiday season!

Links:

No links

Guy’s Pick: No picks

Gaz’s Pick/Tip: I SAID NO PICKS!

