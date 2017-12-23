MyMac Podcast 687: A GMenistmas Miracle

Didn’t want to leave you guys in the lurch for a show so just did a quick one describing our holiday plans mostly. Gaz’s sound much better than Guy’s since he’s cooking for his family (poor family) but does have an iPhone 8+ to play with. All of us at the MyMac Podcast and MyMac website wish all of you a wonderful holiday season!
Download the show here
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in iTunes
Links:
No links
Guy’s Pick: No picks
Gaz’s Pick/Tip: I SAID NO PICKS!
Contact Info:
Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/
Skype +1 Area code 🙂 703-436-9501
Patron Link: Yes this is a link!
About
- Web |
- More Posts (706)
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.