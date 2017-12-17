MyMac Podcast 686: iMac Protastic

The MyMac Podcast #Podcasts, MyMac Podcast Leave a comment

There’s a new iMac and it’s a pro model. It frigging SHOULD be with a starting price of $5000. Guy doesn’t like the YoLuke webcam, Gaz DOES like YouTube and neither are in the Christmas spirit until they started talking about Visigoths. Because NOTHING says happy holiday like barbarians at the gates.

Download the show here
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in iTunes

Links

iMac ProTastic

Guy’s Pick: YoLuke USB Webcam $9.24 on Amazon and worth every penny of that when compared to good webcams ()

Gaz’s Pick/Tip: YouTube

Contact Info:
Guy@mymac.comMacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.comGazMaz on TwitterGuyandGaz on TwitterFeedback@mymac.com/
Skype +1 Area code 🙂 703-436-9501
Patron Link: Yes this is a link!

Share Button

About

Leave a Reply