MyMac Podcast 686: iMac Protastic

There’s a new iMac and it’s a pro model. It frigging SHOULD be with a starting price of $5000. Guy doesn’t like the YoLuke webcam, Gaz DOES like YouTube and neither are in the Christmas spirit until they started talking about Visigoths. Because NOTHING says happy holiday like barbarians at the gates.

Download the show here

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

Links

iMac ProTastic

Guy’s Pick: YoLuke USB Webcam $9.24 on Amazon and worth every penny of that when compared to good webcams ()

Gaz’s Pick/Tip: YouTube

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code 🙂 703-436-9501

Patron Link: Yes this is a link!