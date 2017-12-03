MyMac Podcast 684: Don’t worry, be nervous

Just one more episode until we hit 400 shows! With this being that one more episode. Apple screws up royally on a number of fronts, and the GMen are NOT happy about the FCC’s attempt to destroy Net Neutrality…err..advance the cause of Internet Freedom…or something.

Links:

Enable Root User on your Mac

High Sierra Bug

What with all the iOS moans and complaints, Bend it like Beckham and now this:

APPLE WHERE’S YOUR QUALITY CONTROL GONE, ahh sorry I know they’re on holiday.

Quote from Apple:

“Security is a top priority for every Apple product.”

“And regrettably we stumbled with this release of MacOS”

“Our customers deserve better. We are auditing our development processes to help prevent this from happening again.”

Net Neutrality is kinda a big deal

Directly from the FCC’s page on the Restoring Internet Freedom:

The FCC has proposed to return the U.S. to the bipartisan, light-touch regulatory framework under which a free and open Internet flourished for almost 20 years. The FCC’s May 2017 proposal to roll back the prior Administration’s heavy-handed Internet regulation strives to advance the FCC’s critical work to promote broadband deployment in rural America and infrastructure investment throughout the nation, to brighten the future of innovation both within networks and at their edge, and to close the digital divide.

FCC Chairman’s official Fact vs faction page. Please have airsick bag close by as you read this

Office of the Chairman

Internet Regulation: Myths vs. Facts

Myth: Title II regulations are necessary to preserve a free and open Internet.

Fact: The Internet was free and open prior to the FCC adopting Title II regulations in 2015.

Myth: Title II regulations haven’t reduced infrastructure investment and broadband deployment.

Fact: Among our nations 12 largest Internet service providers, domestic broadband capital expenditures decreased by 5.6% percent, or $3.6 billion, during the first two years of the Title II era. Title II also has hurt smaller providers ability to get financing and reduced infrastructure investment. In short, Title II has slowed broadband deployment and hampered the FCCs efforts to close the digital divide.

Myth: Title II regulations are good for broadband competition.

Fact: Title II is a regulatory framework designed to regulate the Ma Bell telephone monopoly, not to encourage new entrants into the marketplace. And a regulatory framework designed for a monopoly will tend to push the marketplace towards a monopoly. Smaller, competitive broadband providers do not have the same resources as larger companies to cope with increased regulatory costs and have scaled back broadband deployment as a result of Title II.

Myth: Title II regulations are good for online privacy.

Fact: Title II put Americans online privacy at risk by stripping the Federal Trade Commission of its jurisdiction over broadband providers privacy and date security practices. Ending Title II will restore the FTC’s authority and return to a tried-and-true approach that successfully protected consumers privacy prior to 2015. It will put our nations most experienced and expert privacy agency back on the broadband beat.

Myth: Title II regulations are good for innovation.

Fact: The Commissions 2015 Title II Internet regulations have deterred Internet service providers from offering new and innovative services to consumers. For example, 22 small providers, each of which has fewer than about 1,000 customers, has told the FCC that because of Title II each of us has slowed, if not halted, the development and deployment of innovative new offerings which would benefit our customers.

Myth: Title II regulations are good for free speech and free expression.

Fact: Government regulation is not the friend of free speech, but an enemy. For example, the First Amendment doesn’t give the government power to regulate. It denies the government that power. Additionally, greater government regulation of the Internet is strongly supported by many who are fundamentally hostile to free speech.

Guy’s Pick: Simply Sound SS-1 25DB or more of clean sound! $75 from them or $100 from Amazon

Gaz’s Pick/Tip: Quad 9 from OUTER SPACE! Not really from outer space, it’s actually DNS Server options