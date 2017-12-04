Let’s Talk Apple 51: November 2017

Joining Bart this month are Elaine Giles from MacBites, Simon Parnell from the Essential Apple podcast, and Guy Serle from the MyMac Podcast.

The show starts with some Apple-related legal stories that made the news in November before moving on to look at some interesting Apple-related staffing changes. The four main stories for the month are Apple’s taxes, Apple’s month of embarrassing OS bugs, how FaceID is working out in the real world, and Apple’s continued adventures in the health arena. The show finishes with a quick rundown of some shorter Apple-related stories that made the news in November.

