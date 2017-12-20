Geekiest Show Ever 277 – Shop Around Clock

As required by the bylaws of Geekiest Show Ever (We have laws? Who knew) we start out with the weather. After that we start discussing some of the purchases we made. First off is Melissa’s bright shiny new iPhone 8 Plus. We also talk about the ghosts of iPhones past and different battery and performance issues. Next Elisa tells us of her Apple Watch woes. Her battery percentage on her watch during the podcast was falling faster than the snow in Kevin’s daydreams. Next we discuss some of Mike’s purchases including an Echo Connect and a Snow Joe Ultra SJ625E 21-Inch 15-Amp Electric Snow Thrower. Melissa mentions a movie called “Why Him” that she thought was really good. Elisa talks about the battery powered led lanterns that she mentioned last show.

We bring the podcast to a close with our picks. First up is Melissa talks about the Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse. Next Elisa has the Philips TurboStar Airfryer. And finally the pick that had Melissa going nuts Plox Official Star Wars Levitating Death Star Bluetooth Speaker.

We will be taking the next 2 weeks off for the holidays and will come back in January. Until then have a safe and geeky holiday season.

