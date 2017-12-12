Geekiest Show Ever 276 – Geeky Gift Gab

On this show we start out with the weather just cause reasons. Then we launch into our yearly geeky gift guide. These are listed in order of appearance.



Qooltek Multipurpose Laser Level laser measure

Etekcity Wireless Remote Control Electrical Outlet Switch for Household Appliances

Akwox Light Weight [Anti Slip] Shock Proof Silicone Remote Cover Case for New Apple Tv 4th Gen

instaCHARGE Grab-and-Go 4-pack 4,600 mAh Portable Device Chargers and Charging Station

Jackery Portable Charger

ASENEK Solar Lights Bright 2 pack 28 LED Solar Sensor Light

Sugru Moldable Glue – Create and Craft Kit

LED Camping Lantern Flashlights Camping Equipment

Etekcity Shiatsu Back Neck Massager, Massage Pillow with Heat and 8 Rollers for Shoulder Lower Back

AmazonBasics Playstand for Nintendo Switch

Echo Dot with TP Link Smart Plug

SentrySafe Fire Safe

Kindle Unlimited 6 months

Kingston Digital Data Traveler

VIKASI Thumb Drive USB 3.0 Memory Stick for iPhone 8/X iPad iPod iOS Android PC New MacBook

Anker Bluetooth Speaker

Speidel Twist Band for Apple Watch

