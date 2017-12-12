Geekiest Show Ever 276 – Geeky Gift Gab

On this show we start out with the weather just cause reasons. Then we launch into our yearly geeky gift guide. These are listed in order of appearance.
Qooltek Multipurpose Laser Level laser measure
Etekcity Wireless Remote Control Electrical Outlet Switch for Household Appliances
Akwox Light Weight [Anti Slip] Shock Proof Silicone Remote Cover Case for New Apple Tv 4th Gen
instaCHARGE Grab-and-Go 4-pack 4,600 mAh Portable Device Chargers and Charging Station
ASENEK Solar Lights Bright 2 pack 28 LED Solar Sensor Light
Sugru Moldable Glue – Create and Craft Kit
LED Camping Lantern Flashlights Camping Equipment
Etekcity Shiatsu Back Neck Massager, Massage Pillow with Heat and 8 Rollers for Shoulder Lower Back
AmazonBasics Playstand for Nintendo Switch
Echo Dot with TP Link Smart Plug
Kingston Digital Data Traveler
VIKASI Thumb Drive USB 3.0 Memory Stick for iPhone 8/X iPad iPod iOS Android PC New MacBook
Speidel Twist Band for Apple Watch
Mike can be found at http://twitter.com/dscchipman
Elisa can be found at http://twitter.com/senseidai
Kevin can be found at http://twitter.com/Big_in_Va
Melissa can be found at http://twitter.com/themacmommy
