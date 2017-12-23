Essential Apple Podcast 68: SuperDuper! We Have David Nanian of Shirt Pocket Software

Recorded 17th December 2017
This week Apple released the iMac Pro, purchased Shazam, updated Final Cut X Pro, Logic Pro and Motion. Patreon reversed course and apologised to users. Disney bought most of Rupert Murdoch’s empire, and the FFC voted to remove the Net Neutrality rules in the US. We are joined by David Nanian of Shirt Pocket Software the makers of the excellent SuperDuper!, and we wonder if Mark can still hold back on the Quo…
On this week’s show
- Dave tells us about Shirt Pocket and SuperDuper!
APPLE
- Apple released yet more updates and Betas…
- Apple begins selling $4999 27-inch iMac Pro with 8-core CPU, deliveries arrive Dec. 27 – Apple Insider
- Apple buys Shazam – CNet
- Final Cut Pro X 10.4 Released as Logic Pro X and Motion Updated for iMac Pro – Mac Rumours–
- Apple picks up a new space drama from the creator of ‘Battlestar Galactica’ – Tech Crunch
IN THE NEWS
- Patreon scraps new service fee and apologizes to users – The Verge
- Murdoch sells to Disney and Disney Is About to Become the ‘Walmart of Hollywood’ – Bloomberg
Nemo’s Hardware Store (43:32)
- Fusion Guitar
- With integrated amp, speakers, battery and iPhone dock, the Fusion is redefining what an electric guitar is, and what it can do. Combining the Fusion with guitar apps unleashes unlimited possibilities for learning, playing, creating and sharing music.
- Do the effects pedals and amps on the guitar apps sound authentic?
- They sound incredible; we have built this guitar because they sound so good. There are YouTube videos of people comparing the sounds produced by the apps to the sounds of the actual hardware amps and effects and it’s’ almost impossible to tell the difference. For example checkout what people say about Bias by Positive Grid on YouTube.
- Which apps work with the Fusion Guitar?
- Almost all currently available apps will work with the Fusion Guitar including any app that works with a guitar interface like the Jamup Plug, iRig, Apogee Jam etc.
- Any guitar app multi-effects processors with amp & FX modeling are compatible; Amplitube, Bias, JamUp, Ampkit, ToneStack and more.
- All tuition apps; Yousician, Guitar Pro, Guitar Master Class, GuitarToolkit, Jammit
- Recording and song creation apps include; GarageBand, Studiomini
- Charby Sense – World’s Smartest Auto Cutoff Cable
