Essential Apple Podcast 66: It’s Beginning to Sound a Lot Like Mark’s WhingeCast

Recorded 3rd December 2017

Well what a week – terrible security gaffe by Apple, some semi bungled patches to fix it, a problem for some with iOS having a hissy fit over December 2nd for some reason… and well, we are now into December so it’s starting to feel a lot like ChristMaz (geddit) and Mark’s breaking down under the stress of it all…

  • Simon and the SSD saga…

  • The “root” account debacle
  • Major Authentication Security Flaw Reported in macOS High Sierra [Update] — Intego
  • Apple closes that big root hole – “Install this update as soon as possible” — Sophos
  • Apple Says It’s Auditing Development Processes in Wake of Mac Root Access Flaw – Mac Observer
  • Repair File Sharing after Security Update 2017–001 for macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 — Apple
  • High Sierra Root Login Bug Was Mentioned on Apple’s Support Forums Two Weeks Ago – Daring Fireball
  • iOS 11 Takes A Huge Leap, Trading The OS Security With User Convenience – Wccftech

  • FDA Approves First Apple Watch EKG Band – The Mac Observer
  • Amazon Prime Video app for Apple TV beta testing by employees underway, release date still unknown – AppleInsider
  • ‘Project Rome’ makes Microsoft Cloud the OS for everything — Windows Central

  • U.K. lawsuit aims to win British iPhone users $1.35 billionor more from Google – Digital Trends

About Simon Parnell

Co-host of the Essential Apple Podcast alongside Mark Chappell who lives in the far West of Wales, while I make my abode deep in the East of Suffolk.

Father, Husband, Mac Lover, DTP & Prepress Professional, Geek, Cook, Drinker of Wines, Beers & Spirits.

I am British, and now the “wrong” side of 50 years old, I am married and have 3 children.

I started working in a design studio in the early 80’s back in the days of Cow Gum, Rotring Pens and Scalpels. I moved on to using Macs in about 1989 (way back when 40MB Hard Drives were BIG and 8MB RAM was a top end spec, System 6.0.3 was the cutting edge and the IIcx I worked on set me back about £5000… eek!).

Since then I have worked on pretty much every generation of Macintosh and every Mac OS Apple have released. I have done design and pre-press work with a wide variety of “DTP” applications old, new, well known and obscure. I have a fascination with finding cheaper alternatives to the “big guns” so DTP can be accessible to everybody!

For the last 15+ years I have worked in a small print works close to my home doing design and pre-press work.

