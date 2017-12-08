Essential Apple Podcast 66: It’s Beginning to Sound a Lot Like Mark’s WhingeCast

Recorded 3rd December 2017
Well what a week – terrible security gaffe by Apple, some semi bungled patches to fix it, a problem for some with iOS having a hissy fit over December 2nd for some reason… and well, we are now into December so it’s starting to feel a lot like ChristMaz (geddit) and Mark’s breaking down under the stress of it all…
On this week’s show:
- Simon and the SSD saga…
APPLE
- The “root” account debacle
- Major Authentication Security Flaw Reported in macOS High Sierra [Update] — Intego
- Apple closes that big root hole – “Install this update as soon as possible” — Sophos
- Apple Says It’s Auditing Development Processes in Wake of Mac Root Access Flaw – Mac Observer
- Repair File Sharing after Security Update 2017–001 for macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 — Apple
- High Sierra Root Login Bug Was Mentioned on Apple’s Support Forums Two Weeks Ago – Daring Fireball
- iOS 11 Takes A Huge Leap, Trading The OS Security With User Convenience – Wccftech
TECHNOLOGY
- FDA Approves First Apple Watch EKG Band – The Mac Observer
- Amazon Prime Video app for Apple TV beta testing by employees underway, release date still unknown – AppleInsider
- ‘Project Rome’ makes Microsoft Cloud the OS for everything — Windows Central
IN THE NEWS
- U.K. lawsuit aims to win British iPhone users $1.35 billionor more from Google – Digital Trends
