Club Nintendo – Level 175

John, Aaron, and Tim discuss their favorite games of 2017, their biggest surprises from 2017 and their most disappointing game of the year. We also dive into some hopes and dreams for the year to come in 2018.

Download and listen here

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

Tim can be found on his YouTube channel, Twitter, Miiverse and in the iBookstore. His 3DS Friend Code is 4914-3395-9436.

John can be found via Twitter and on Miiverse. His 3DS Friend Code is 3926-5072-3208.

Aaron can be found via Twitter.