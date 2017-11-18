Three Geeky Ladies – Holiday Gift Guide – Episode 111

Looking for a different idea for gift giving? As Thanksgiving and the holiday season approaches, The Ladies share their annual holiday gift guide.

Download the show here

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

Links

The Witness

Journey Down Series (1,2,&3)

Chapter 1

Chapter 2

Chapter 3

Thimbleweed Park

Craft a Brew Beermaking Kits

Gold Medal Wine Club

iPhone X

Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone X Case

iPhoneX Case with Kickstand

Apple Pencil Cap Replacement

OWC Thunderbolt 3 Dock with 13 ports

Nintendo Switch

Zelda Breath of the Wild

Breville The Smart Oven Air BOV900BSS

PowerCore Charge Tabs

NovelTea Tins

Speidel Twist-O-Flex Expansion Band for Apple Watch

AAA

Stanley 65 Piece Tool Kit

Samsung POWERbot SR20H9051 Series vacuum cleaner

BeatsX Earphones

Anker’s Soundbuds Slim

Apple iPhone 8

AppleWatch Series 3 with cellular

Sonos Play:5

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon Kindle Oasis

Leave a review and/or rating in iTunes. We would really appreciate it! And join our

Facebook group

3 Geeky Ladies G+ Community

Contact Us

3geekyladies@gmail.com

twitter.com/geekyladies

vestokes at gmail dot com

twitter.com/vestokes

suzegilbert at gmail dot com

twitter.com/suzegilbert

senseidai at gmail dot com

twitter.com/senseidai

3 Geeky Ladies logo designed by Donny Yankellow