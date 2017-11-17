TechFan 325 – Loot Crate Excite

Tim, David, and Owen discuss the Nintendo Switch, Xbox 360 and current consoles, Punisher, Super Mario, Loot Crates, your phone listening to you, iPhone problems feedback, and so much more. WikiTrolling features Excite!

Download and listen here

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

Sponsor: MacSales.com check out Cyber Specials this week!

Links:

Devs promise to change Battlefront II until players are happy

Is your phone listening in? Your stories

WikiTrolling Link: Excite!