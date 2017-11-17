TechFan 325 – Loot Crate Excite

Tim, David, and Owen discuss the Nintendo Switch, Xbox 360 and current consoles, Punisher, Super Mario, Loot Crates, your phone listening to you, iPhone problems feedback, and so much more. WikiTrolling features Excite!
Links:
Devs promise to change Battlefront II until players are happy
Is your phone listening in? Your stories
WikiTrolling Link: Excite!
