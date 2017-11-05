TechFan 323 – Best Of, Kinda

Rather than a new TechFan this week, Tim puts together a “best of” but not a best of TechFan. What? Well, Tim hosted the MyMac Podcast for many years, so he put together a Best Of that included some fun interviews with The MacCast’s Adam Christianson, tech writer Chris Breen, and a fun interview with Kelly Keagy of the 80’s power rock bank Night Ranger. But we kick off this show from the press room at Macworld expo 2007 discussing the newly announced iPhone!
Download and listen here
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in iTunes
Sponsor: MacSales.com check out the Sarofsky Maximizes Hardware Investments with the Help of MacSales.com
Link:
MyMac Podcast
About Tim Robertson
Founder MyMac.com. Podcast Host of TechFan. Owner Stoplight Network. Father of four, husband to one. Loves reading, podcasting, music, video games, the 1980s, and all things electronic and Apple.
- Web |
- More Posts (438)
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.