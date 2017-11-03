Let’s Talk Apple 50: October 2017

Joining Bart this month are Chuck Joiner from Mac Voices, Mark Chappell from the Essential Apple podcast, Nick Riley, and Allister Jenks.
The show starts with some Apple-related legal stories that made the news in October before moving on to look at some interesting Apple-related statistics and staffing changes. The four main stories for the month are Apple’s Q4 earnings call, the release of the iPhone X, the end of Windows Phone, and a bad month for Google. The show finishes with a quick rundown of some shorter Apple-related stories that made the news in October.
