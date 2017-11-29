Geekiest Show Ever 275 – The Unidentified Flying Tuna Trot

Correcting a major oversight from last week (and a chance to annoy Mark) we make Kevin happy by having the weather report. From there we move to a cooking disaster story from Elisa (who’d thunk it) which leads us to talk about some of our cooking experiences. Then in keeping with season we then discuss our Black Friday purchases. Elisa enlightens us with some of her value victories, Mike tells of some of his gaming purchases only one of them was a Black Friday sale. Finally for this section Melissa mentions some of hers which then leads into a discussion of iCloud storage and Apple Family Plans.

For our picks we start with a bonus pick of the SanDisk 256GB iXpand Base for iPhone for computer-less local backup for the iPhone. We then get Melissa’s pick which spurred the whole iCloud discussion, iTunes Gift Card on Amazon (not the least bit confusing). Elisa gives us an idea how to listen to all the music we buy with iTunes Card ( may be while running off all that turkey at the gym), BeatsX Earphones. And finally Mike has a suggestion for moving your Nintendo Switch to another room so the family that games together can stay together, the J&TOP Portable Dock for Nintendo Switch.

